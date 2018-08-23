MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, August 23, 2018 – Due to unsafe weather conditions from Hurricane Lane, Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Customer Service and Engineering offices will be closed to walk-in customers today.

Heavy, steady rain has caused flooding and landslides, resulting in some road closures. The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has advised the public to stay off the roads due to dangerous driving conditions and extreme hazards caused by heavy rainfall.

The company continues to closely monitor the hurricane and its Incident Management Team is prepared to respond to potential impacts typically caused by strong winds and heavy rains.

In the event of power outages, crews will be dispatched only after the storm has passed and when it is safe to do so. Outage notifications will be posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage.

The community is reminded to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. To report power downed power lines and power outages, customers may call 969-6666.

“Safety is our top priority. We encourage everyone to stay safe and follow the guidance of Civil Defense officials,” said Kristen Okinaka, Public Information Officer. “We also thank our customers for their understanding during this time.”

