MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will remain closed through Fri., Aug. 24 due to Hurricane Lane.

The community Talk Story event about the future of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has been rescheduled for Thurs., Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

Friday’s Artist in Residence program with artist Hasan Elahi is canceled and it is unknown at this time if it will be rescheduled.

Check the park website at www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes and follow the park’s official social media channels, Facebook and Instagram, @hawaiivolcanoesnps, and Twitter @Volcanoes_NPS, for updates.

For Civil Defense updates for the County of Hawai‘i, go to www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…

