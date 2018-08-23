MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Customer Service and Engineering offices will remain closed to walk-in customers tomorrow, August 24.

The company has been closely monitoring Hurricane Lane as it nears Hawai‘i Island. The National Weather Service forecasts impacts will continue into the weekend, and Hawai‘i County Civil Defense officials have advised the community to stay off streets and roadways due to hazardous flooding and runoff.

“Serving our customers is very important to us,” said Jay Ignacio, Hawai‘i Electric Light president. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and will reopen our business offices when weather conditions improve.”

Power outages and downed lines may be reported by calling (808) 969-6666. Outage notifications will be posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage.

