MEDIA RELEASE

Crews respond to storm effects on Hawaii Island and Maui, continue preparations on Oahu and Kauai.

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is responding to storm effects on Hawaii Island and Maui and continues to prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Lane on Oahu and Kauai.

Hawaii Island

Airports

Hilo Airport and Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole do not have any reported damages.

Messages alerting incoming visitors of the Hurricane Warning are playing on screens at Hilo Airport until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Harbors

Commercial harbors on Hawaii Island have been on “Zulu” from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Hilo Harbor reporting brown water. No other damage reported at this time.

Kawaihae seeing light winds and rain. No other damage reported at this time.

Joint assessments with United States Coast Guard to be done at first light.

Highways

Bayfront Highway in Hilo remains closed due to flooding.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 Hawaii Police Department advises that Saddle Road above Hilo at mile marker 10.5 was impacted by a landslide and rockfall.

Akoni Pule Highway (Highway 270) north of Hawi was closed due to a landslide involving several 20-30-foot tall trees. Crews have cleared both lanes for emergency access and will return to complete the work when weather conditions stabilize.

Highway 19 near Honomu experienced more than 14 landslides causing four complete road closures. Road is currently passable although restricted to one lane in areas.

Maui County

Airports

Power to Kahului Airport was restored Thursday evening.

Several airlines have canceled service to OGG for tomorrow due to anticipated weather. All departing and arriving passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before going to the airport.

Ohana by Hawaiian canceled service to Kalaupapa and Lanai Airports this afternoon.

Harbors

Kahului placed in “Zulu” at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Harbors staff reporting winds and surge at harbor increasing.

Highways

Keanae crews continue to respond to minor debris on Hana Highway (Route 360). No reported closures of state routes at this time; however, power outages are impacting traffic signals.

Maui, Molokai and Lanai crews have topped up fuel and pre-staged vehicles and equipment.

Oahu

Airports

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is operational with no reported damages.

Messages on visual paging system to alert incoming visitors to Hurricane Warning are currently playing at HNL.

Harbors

Oahu ports have been at “Zulu” since 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Highways

Kailua/Kaneohe bound lanes of Pali Highway will be closed at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 and will be opened following post storm assessments.

Left lanes of the H-3 Freeway at the Harano Tunnels have been closed for equipment staging and will remain closed until equipment is deployed or no longer needed.

Kauai

Airports

Visual paging screens to display Hurricane Lane message from 6 a.m., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Harbors

Nawiliwili and Port Allen will be placed at “Zulu” at 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Highways

Maintenance crews continued to clear drains and culverts.

Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha to close after 11 p.m. convoy Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. HDOT to conduct 6 a.m. site survey Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 to determine short term local access.

Please continue to follow HDOT’s social media accounts, www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartm… and twitter.com/DOTHawaii for updates and visit the HDOT Hurricane Lane webpage at hidot.hawaii.gov/hurricane-lan…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



