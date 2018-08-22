National Weather Service Statement on Hurricane Lane

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Hawaii County

Maui County…including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Oahu

Kauai

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Interests elsewhere in the main Hawaiian Islands, and across the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, should continue to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Lane. Additional Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches or Warnings may be issued tonight or Wednesday.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu Hawaii.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 155.3 West. Lane is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion is expected to become northwest later today, followed by a turn to the north-northwest on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Lane is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 935 mb (27.61 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area beginning late tonight into early Thursday morning, with hurricane conditions expected somewhere within the warning area on Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area beginning Thursday into Thursday night, with hurricane conditions possible late Thursday night into Friday.

RAINFALL: Excessive rainfall associated with Lane is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late today into the weekend, leading to flash flooding and landslides. Lane is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with isolated amounts greater than 20 inches over the Hawaiian Islands.

SURF: Large swells generated by Lane will impact the Hawaiian Islands, beginning this morning on the Big Island, spreading across the remainder of the island chain on today. These swells will produce large and potentially damaging surf along exposed west, south and east facing shorelines.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense hurricane update for 6 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

The Hurricane Warning issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center continues for Hawaii County. A Hurricane Warning is issued when hurricane conditions of damaging winds, damaging surf, and flooding rains are possible within 36 hours.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports as of 5:00 am that Hurricane Lane is a category 4 hurricane located approximately 315 miles S of Kailua-Kona with sustained winds of 155 mph, moving WNW at approximately 9 mph. If this movement continues, residents of West Hawaii must take necessary precautions.

Due to the Hurricane Warning status, the following closures are in effect:

All schools and the University of Hawaii campuses will be closed until further notice.

All beach parks, from South Point north to Kohala, will be closed until further notice. All pavilion and camping permits for these parks have been canceled.

South Point Road from the Kamaoa Road junction to South Point is closed to all traffic.

All other roads are open at this time.

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) advises all boat owners in unprotected harbors from Milolii to Mahukona to take all measures to secure their vessels. This includes removal, if possible. Complete all actions before nightfall.

The Department of Education, in coordination with the American Red Cross and Hawaii County Parks and Recreation, have identified shelters in all districts that will be opened if necessary. You will be notified if any of the shelters are opened.

Civil Defense is monitoring Hurricane Lane and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety. Additional information will follow this message.

Thank you and have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Public should prepare for Tropical Cyclone Lane

HONOLULU — HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

