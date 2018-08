MEDIA RELEASE

To protect visitor safety, Pu‘ukoholā Heiau NHS will be closed from Wednesday, August 22, 2018, until further notice in anticipation of heavy winds and rain. The entrance gates will be locked and park trails will be closed as well. Park managers will assess conditions on Saturday morning and re-open the park for regular operations once it is safe to do so.

For the latest closure information park visitors can check the park Facebook or Instagram page.

