UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE (4:44 p.m. 8/22/18)

HONOLULU – Gov. Ige’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the State of Hawai‘i has been approved. Word came late Wednesday afternoon that the governor’s request was granted, as Hurricane Lane approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide appropriate assistance for emergency measures required to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

“The approval of the Presidential Disaster Declaration means that Hawai‘i will have quick and efficient access to federal resources in the wake of Hurricane Lane, as our communities and residents recover from any damage and losses caused by the storm. We are grateful to the president and FEMA for the swift approval of our request as our state braces for the severe weather ahead,” said Gov. Ige.

**NOTICE OF APPROVAL of Presidential Disaster Declaration.

MEDIA RELEASE (3:53 p.m. 8/22/18)

Governor Ige issues a Presidential Disaster Declaration request as Hurricane Lane approaches islands

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige formally requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration as Hurricane Lane inched toward the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The declaration asks the President of the United States to declare the State of Hawai‘i a major disaster in the event that there is significant damage and losses as a result of the hurricane.

The governor held a briefing at his State Capitol offices today, to warn residents and visitors that hurricane conditions are unpredictable and to urge people to take every precaution to protect their health and safety.

“We are expecting large amounts of rain, flooding, and high winds. There will be significant impacts even if the hurricane doesn’t hit us directly,” said Gov. Ige. “FEMA, county and state emergency teams are in place and prepared, so remain calm and keep updated on the storm. Families should be prepared to shelter in place and have 14 da, s of food, water and supplies.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



