MEDIA RELEASE

At approximately 1:58 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, (August 21), the Hawaiʻi Fire Department and the Hawaiʻi Police Department responded to a reported brush fire on the roadside south of the Komohana and Ponahawai Street intersection in Hilo. Upon fire and police arrival, the burning lifeless body of an unidentified male had been discovered in a culvert on the mauka side of the road.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation as an unattended death and an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello at (808) 961-2385, or tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

