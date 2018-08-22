MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center assisting residents with the Kilauea eruption recovery will be closed Thursday, August 23, due to the threat posed by Hurricane Lane.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the Disaster Recovery Center at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility in Pahoa will close at noon, Wednesday, and they’ll re-evaluate conditions on Friday morning to determine if it safe to re-open.

Island residents or businesses who suffered damage or losses as the result of the eruption have until Wednesday, September 12, to register for assistance with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors may also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Disaster assistance can include FEMA grants for temporary housing, home repairs and replacement, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Residents in the areas that could potentially be affected by Hurricane Lane should follow the direction of state and local officials. If directed to evacuate, do so or be prepared to shelter in place. Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local radio, TV stations or official social media accounts for updated emergency information.

Sept. 12 is also the deadline to file a loan application for physical damages with the SBA. Applicants may apply to the SBA online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.go… for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may

