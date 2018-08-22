MEDIA RELEASE

Guests are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.

Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights departing to/from/within/via the State of Hawaii (LIH/HNL/OGG/JHM/MKK/LNY/ITO/KOA), from August 21, 2018 through August 26, 2018, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued on/before August 21, 2018

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel from August 21, 2018 through August 26, 2018

Changes must be rebooked and ticketed to new flights no later than September 9, 2018

New travel must commence no later than September 9, 2018

In addition, for changes made to new flights on or before September 9, 2018, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First Class to First Class) and there is no change in origin and destination. For changes made to new flights after September 9, 2018, the change fee will be waived but the applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes to the origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee and are subject to applicable fare difference.

Normal refund rules will apply. There will be no waiver of any applicable cancellation fees for refundable tickets and no refunds permitted on non-refundable tickets related to this event.

All changes must be made by calling our U.S. Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320.

