By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announced Tuesday (Aug 21) its goal to reopen parts of the park by September 22 – National Public Lands Day.

Exact details of what will be open are pending, but visitors should expect limited hours and services and only some areas in the park will be open.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email