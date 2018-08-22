MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will be closed Wed., Aug. 22 and Thurs., Aug. 23, due to Hurricane Lane. All programs are canceled.

At this time, Hurricane Lane is headed towards the Hawaiian Islands according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and a Hurricane Warning is in effect for most of Hawai‘i Island. The NWS also issued a Flash Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Islands, and a High Surf Warning for all south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.

The community Talk Story event about the future of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park scheduled for Thursday at Kahuku has been rescheduled for Thurs., Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

Park staff are busy preparing for the storm by stowing loose items, and preparing chainsaws and other tools to respond to any damage caused by the hurricane, including fallen trees blocking roadways.

Most of the park has been closed to the public since May 11 due to hazardous volcanic and seismic activity. A partial re-opening date has been set for Sept. 22, National Public Lands Day since the lull in activity began earlier this month.

Check the park website at www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes for updates, and follow the park’s official social media channels for updates, Facebook and Instagram, @hawaiivolcanoesnps, and Twitter @Volcanoes_NPS.

For Civil Defense updates for the County of Hawai‘i, go to www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…

