MEDIA RELEASE

All County Solid Waste facilities (transfer stations and landfills) are open and operating as usual on Wednesday.

The public will be informed if facilities need to be closed due to Hurricane Lane.

Be safe, and thank you for helping the Department of Environmental Management and the County of Hawaiʻi keep our island home a clean and litter-free paradise.

For further information, please call the Department of Environmental Management at 961-8083.

