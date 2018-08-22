MEDIA RELEASE
This is a Civil Defense hurricane update for 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Lane, four emergency shelters have been opened on the north and west side of Hawaii Island. These shelters are for your convenience, but there is NO mandatory evacuation at this time. The shelters are available if you need to relocate.
Hookena Elementary School
86-4355 Mamalahoa Highway
Captain Cook, Hawaii 96704
Kamehameha Park Hisaoka Gym
54-382 Kamehameha Park Road
Kapaau, HI 96755
*Pet Friendly
Kealakehe High School
74-5000 Puohulihuli Street
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
*Pet Friendly
Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School
68-1730 Ho’oko Street
Waikoloa, Hawaii 96738
If you choose to relocate to a shelter, don’t forget to bring a 3-day supply of medications and pet food (if applicable). If you plan to stay overnight, please bring your personal blankets and pillows if possible. However, the shelter is open to everyone with or without these items.
Civil Defense is monitoring Hurricane Lane and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety.
Again, there is NO mandatory evacuation at this time.
Thank you and have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
