Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning for the island of Hawaii in Hawaii County until 12:45 a.m. HST Thursday (Aug 23).

At 9:39 p.m. HST, Hawaii County Civil Defense reported that Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed due to flooding. High water levels are also being reported on the Honolii Stream, Kawainui Stream and Wailuku River. Radar and rain gauges show persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour, as outer rain bands from Hurricane Lane continue to stream into windward sections of the Big Island. Additional flash flooding is likely to develop across windward sections of the Big Island during the night due to the persistent heavy rains.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Naalehu, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Ookala and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

This warning may need to be extended should heavy rains persist.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Due to the Flash Flood Warning, Hawaii County Police report the following roads closures in Hilo;

Kamehameha Avenue

Pauahi Street

Kukila Street

E. Kawailani Street from Awapuhi Street to Nohona Street

Pohaku from 39th to 40th in Orchidland Estates.

Avoid these areas and use alternate routes.

Hurricane Warning

Hurricane Lane is currently 225 nm south of Kailua-Kona and is tracking northwest at 7 knots. Lane is beginning to turn toward the Hawaiian Islands and is expected to approach the Hawaiian Islands Thursday. Please closely monitor the latest Central Pacific Hurricane Center forecasts regarding Hurricane Lane.

High Surf Warning

Surf is forecast to be in the 15 to 25-foot range along the Ka‘u and Puna coastline. Surf along the Kona coast will quickly rise to 8 to 12 feet with locally higher waves possible through the day Thursday. The high surf is forecast to last through Thursday night.

Expect ocean water surging and sweeping over beaches, coastal benches, lava flows, and roadways, creating the potential for significant damage to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Coastal evacuations and road closures are possible. Large breaking waves may affect harbor entrances and channels with significant damage possible to docks, piers, ramps, and boats.

