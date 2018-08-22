MEDIA RELEASE

Depending on hurricane track and scope of the damage, customers should expect outages, possibly of long duration

Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric, and Hawaiʻi Electric Light continue to monitor Hurricane Lane and prepare as the storm impacts the companies’ five-island service territory.

The strength and intensity of Lane will likely trigger power outages. Customers should plan ahead for the possibility of extended outages.

The companies are assigning and pre-positioning workers and equipment as needed.

Utilities have processes in place to restore power to customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

HONOLULU, Aug. 22, 2018 – The Hawaiian Electric Companies are moving crews and equipment where needed as Hurricane Lane approaches the islands, and want customers to know they should prepare for storm-related power outages.

The companies are closely monitoring Hurricane Lane’s movement in order to stage crews in areas most likely to be affected. Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County are under a hurricane warning while Oʻahu is under a hurricane watch.

Due to impending weather conditions, Hawaiian Electric’s downtown payment center at 1001 Bishop St. will be closed Friday.

In the event of outages, repair crews will be dispatched only after the storm has passed and when conditions are safe to do so.

During storms, wind gusts can cause tree branches or fronds to break loose and come into contact with our lines. Falling trees could also hit a pole, or more likely, an overhead line, knocking the line down or causing the pole to lean, resulting in an outage or requiring electricity to be cut off until the pole or overhead line are safely repaired or replaced.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about two car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual.

Report downed power lines by calling our trouble lines:

Oahu 1-855-304-1212

Maui 871-7777

Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461

Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666

After the storm has passed, the companies will keep customers informed about progress throughout the restoration effort. We may provide an estimated time of restoration based on current knowledge of damage. However, these preliminary estimates may change as we gather more specific information from our teams conducting detailed damage assessments in the field. Additionally, these broad estimates apply to the total number of customers affected, rather than to individual households and businesses.

More electrical safety and preparation tips are available in the companies’ Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, available in five languages, at www.hawaiianelectric.com/prepa… www.mauielectric.com/prepare; www.hawaiielectriclight.com/pr…

Follow the companies on their social media channels:

Facebook – The Hawaiian Electric Companies

Instagram – The Hawaiian Electric Companies

Twitter – Hawaiian Electric: @hwnelectric

Twitter – Maui Electric: @mauielectric

Twitter – Hawaii Electric Light: @hielectriclight

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



