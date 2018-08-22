MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HAWAII (Aug. 22, 2018) – Bank of Hawaii has announced that it will be taking precautionary safety steps in light of Hurricane Lane.

Hawaii island

Bank of Hawaii will be closing all West Hawaii island branches (Honoka‘a Branch, In-Store Branch-KTA Keauhou, Kamuela Branch, Kealakekua Branch and Kona Banking Center), at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 22. Westside branches will stay closed until we reassess tomorrow.

All east side Hawaii island branches will remain open for business. These branches include Kaiko‘o Branch, Ka‘u Branch, KTA Puainako Branch, Pahoa Branch, Safeway Hilo Branch and Waiakea Branch.

Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, remain open to assist customers. Online and mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook : www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii), as well as its website: www.boh.com.

Bank of Hawaii is assessing the status for our Maui, Oahu and Kauai branches, and will update the public on branch closures and reopenings as Hurricane Lane continues on its path.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



