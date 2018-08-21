MEDIA RELEASE

West Hawaii off-duty volunteer officers Special Guest Stormtrooper with East Hawaii athlete Darwin Nagamine East Hawaii off-duty volunteer officers Sergeant Jason Grouns receiving $1,000 donation from the Hilo Walmart Store

Officers from the Hawaiʻi Police Department raised a total of $49,074 during the 2018 “Cop on Top” fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi this past Thursday, (August 16), thru Saturday, (August 18).

For three straight days, law enforcement officers spent their off-duty time perched on top of 14-foot scaffolding at the Hilo and Kona Walmart Stores, raising awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i within the community. Over the years, the efforts of Hawai‘i Police Department’s officers have raised $270,000 to help provide year-round sports training and competitions to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This event is the largest Special Olympics fundraiser of the year, and 15% of last year’s annual budget was raised through this one event alone.

This is the 16th year the Hawaiʻi Police Department has sponsored this event, which includes participation from law enforcement officers at the county, state and federal levels around the state.

East Hawaiʻi officers of the Hawaiʻi Police Department raised $18,873, while West Hawaiʻi officers collected $30,201. The funds that were raised in East and West Hawaiʻi will be used for Special Olympics athletes in those respective delegations.

Sergeant Jason Grouns of the Hawaiʻi Police Department states “The outpouring of support and positivity from our communities and sponsors is amazing. Our Special Olympics athletes are beyond grateful. Mahalo to all who continue to support such a worthy and important organization.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



