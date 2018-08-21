MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 13, through August 19, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 714 DUI arrests compared with 725 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 6 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 7 168 Puna 5 158 Ka‘ū 0 17 Kona 8 293 South Kohala 2 62 North Kohala 0 7 Island Total 23 714

There have been 784 major accidents so far this year compared with 845 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.2 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 21 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 13 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

