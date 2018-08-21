MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has granted administrative leave for non-essential state employees in Hawai‘i and Maui counties, as the state prepares for severe weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Lane. State offices on Hawai‘i Island and Maui will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, through Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

However, employees who fall into one of the following categories are required to report to work, unless it is determined that the employee can be excused:

Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators

Disaster Response Workers

Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

All other employees should not report to work from Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

