MEDIA RELEASE

Hilo Public Library and all Hawaii Island, Maui, Lanai and Molokai public libraries will be closed on Wednesday, August 22 in anticipation of the potential threat of Hurricane Lane.

All library programs statewide scheduled from Wednesday, August 22 to Sunday, August 26 are canceled.

For more information, please visit the Hawaii State Public Library System’s website at librarieshawaii.org.

