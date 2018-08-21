MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. Ige signed an emergency proclamation that will provide relief for disaster damages, losses, and suffering caused by Hurricane Lane. The proclamation also serves to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Hawai‘i residents and visitors.

Based on the scientific information and expertise available, Hawai‘i is in danger of being significantly impacted by Hurricane Lane, whether or not the hurricane directly hits the state. The counties of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kalawao, Kaua‘i and the City and County of Honolulu are in danger of experiencing high winds, heavy rains, high surf, storm surges and flooding that threaten to harm communities and cause extensive damage to public and private property across the state.

The proclamation declares the counties of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kalawao, Kaua‘i and the City and County of Honolulu disaster areas for the purpose of implementing emergency management functions. The proclamation also authorizes the expenditure of state monies as appropriated for the speedy and efficient relief of damages, losses, and suffering resulting from Hurricane Lane.

“This emergency proclamation allows us to line up services and necessary resources prior to the event so that we can keep our communities safe and running as efficiently as possible,” said Gov. Ige. “Hurricane Lane is not a well-behaved hurricane. I’ve not seen such dramatic changes in the forecast track as I’ve seen with this storm. I urge our residents and visitors to take this threat seriously and prepare for a significant impact.”

The emergency proclamation expires on Aug. 29, 2018.

Emergency Resources PDF file

