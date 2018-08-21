By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:50 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Aug 21) for a report of a brush fire next to Komohana Street between Huali Place and Ponahawai Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a man, about 50-years-old, engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch area. Firefighters put out the blaze and found the man to be dead. The area of the fire smelled of petroleum products which burned and accelerated the blaze. Minimal vegetation was burned in the charred drainage ditch.

The scene was turned over to police and fire investigators. Dispatch noted the single fatality and no other injuries at the scene. Traffic was detoured around Komohana Street during the operation. The cause of the fire was reported to be the misuse of accelerants.

