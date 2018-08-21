By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters answered a 1:40 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Aug 21) to the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Ane Keohokalole Highway for a brush fire.

Crews arrived to find a 1/2 to 1-acre brush fire burning in strong and gusty southwest winds. Because of these winds, the fire grew rapidly. Choppers One and Two performed water drops while two bulldozers cut fire breaks.

The fire was declared under control at 5:30 p.m. and it was out at 7 p.m. The total amount of area burned was about 100 acres. The cause of the blaze was a driver tossing a cigarette out of a vehicle window according to a witness.

