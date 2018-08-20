Hawaii County Civil Defense Message

This is a Civil Defense hurricane update for 6 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch for Hawaii County. A Hurricane Watch is issued when hurricane conditions of damaging winds, damaging surf, and flooding rains are possible within 48 hours.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports as of 5 a.m., Hurricane Lane is a category 4 hurricane located approximately 450 miles SSE of Kailua-Kona with sustained winds of 150 mph, moving west at approximately 12 mph.

Due to the Hurricane Watch, the following advisories have been issued:

Hurricane force winds are possible throughout the island on Thursday.

Expect heavy rain leading to flash flooding and landslides.

Large swells with potentially damaging surf along south and west facing shores of Puna, Ka’u, and Kona.

Residents along affected shores should be alert for high and dangerous surf conditions. Boat owners, take measures to secure your vessel.

The following closures are in effect:

Whittington and Punaluu Beach Parks remain closed. All pavilion and camping permits for these parks have been cancelled.

South Point Road from the Kamaoa Road junction to South Point is closed to all through traffic; open to local residents only.

The Department of Education reports that all schools are open.

Civil Defense is monitoring Hurricane Lane and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

Take this time to assure that family and business emergency plans are up to date.

National Weather Service Advisory

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Maui County…including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe

Hawaii County

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Interests elsewhere in the main Hawaiian Islands, and across the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, should continue to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Lane. Additional Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches will likely be issued later today or tonight.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu Hawaii.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Lane was located by satellite near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 152.3 West. Lane is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, with a slight decrease in forward speed. A turn toward the northwest is expected Wednesday into Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Lane will pass close to Hawaii and Maui counties on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Lane is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slight weakening is expected the next couple of days, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 950 mb (28.06 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area on Thursday.

RAINFALL: Excessive rainfall associated with Lane is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from Wednesday into the weekend, leading to flash flooding and landslides. Lane is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches over the Hawaiian Islands.

SURF: Large swells generated by Lane will impact the Hawaiian Islands this week. These swells will produce large and potentially damaging surf along exposed south and west facing shorelines.

Public should prepare for Tropical Cyclone Lane

HONOLULU — HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

