Hawaii County Civil Defense Advisory

This is a Civil Defense hurricane update for 6 a.m., Monday, August 20, 2018.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that as of 5 a.m., Hurricane Lane is a Category 3 hurricane, approximately 615 miles SE of Hilo with sustained winds of 125 mph, moving west at approximately 14 mph.

Due to Hurricane Lane, a high surf advisory up to 10 ft has been issued for areas along east facing shores, from Ka’u to Puna. A high surf advisory means breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property. Residents along the affected shores should be alert for high and dangerous surf conditions. Boat owners should take measures to secure their vessels.

For your information, all schools and roads are open at this time.

Civil Defense is monitoring the storm and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety. Take this time to assure that family and business emergency plans are up to date. Also, make sure you are signed up for our emergency notification system through Blackboard: countyofhawaii.bbcportal.com/

National Weather Service Advisory

At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 148.2 West. Lane is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. Lane is forecast to move westward at a slightly slower forward speed from tonight through early Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest starting late Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher gusts. Lane is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected through early Tuesday, with some weakening possible starting late Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 120 miles (195 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 961 mb (28.38 inches).

National Weather Service Discussion

The latest intensity forecast has been nudged up slightly compared with the previous one. Lane will remain over 27-28 degree C waters through the forecast period. Shear of 10 to 15 knots is expected during the next 6 hours or so, followed by reduced shear during the 12 to 48 hour time periods. After that, vertical shear is expected to increase, which would likely result in steady weakening. Lane may possibly become a tropical storm by day 5. This intensity forecast closely follows the IVCN consensus guidance. Note that with the eye becoming more distinct, there is a possibility that Lane may be undergoing a new period of intensification. Additional reconnaissance aircraft will be flying into the system soon, so we expect to receive direct measurements of the cyclone’s intensity in a few hours.

Due to the large uncertainty in the future track and intensity of Lane, all interests in the Hawaiian Islands, including the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, should continue to closely monitor the future progress of this system. Based on the latest trends in the forecast, direct impacts on the islands appear to be increasingly likely. The latest trends in tropical cyclone wind speed probabilities also suggest that a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watch may be needed for some parts of the island chain later today or tonight.

Public should prepare for Tropical Cyclone Lane

HONOLULU — HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



