MEDIA RELEASE

The Volcano Fire Station (Station – 19), including the Fire Engine and Ambulance, has been relocated back to the Volcano District effective Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 6 p.m. at a temporary location.

The temporary station is at a residence located at 19-4213 Haunani Rd in Volcano and will remain there pending assurance from the National Park and the U.S. Geological Survey that conditions are safe enough to return back to their regular station within the Park.

The Fire Department would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience throughout this event.

If you have any questions, please contact Deputy Chief Lance Uchida at 932–2900.

Mahalo, and please be safe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



