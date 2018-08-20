MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a Theft that was reported on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo.

At approximately 8 p.m., Wednesday, (August 15), two unidentified female parties entered the restaurant and ordered numerous meal items. After consuming their ordered meals, both female parties left the restaurant making no attempt to pay. Both left the restaurant in an unknown direction.

The first female is described as a woman in her mid 50’s, approximately 5-feet-6-inches with a heavy build. She had darker blond hair and large glasses and was wearing a pink dress and sandals.

The second female is described to be in her mid 20’s, approximately 5-feet-10-inches with a medium build. She also had darker blond hair tied up in a bun. She was wearing a black and white striped dress with sandals.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the two females in the photographs or about this case, is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Aaron Yamanaka at (808) 961-2203.

