By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire crews responded to a 9:05 a.m. alarm Monday (Aug 20) to the corner of Paradise Drive and Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home with a fire and smoke in the bottom floor workshop/garage area. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:22 a.m. and it was declared out at 9:26 a.m.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. An interior stairwell sustained fire damage and the second-story living area had smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

The loss in the fire was estimated to be $40,000 of the $300,000 home. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by police and fire inspectors.

