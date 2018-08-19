At 11 a.m. HST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 144.6 West. Lane is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to persist today. Lane is expected to move westward to west-northwestward through Monday night, but at a slightly slower forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher gusts. Lane is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening is forecast through Monday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 956 mb (28.23 inches).

National Weather Service Discussion

Lane has not had a distinct eye in satellite imagery since late Saturday afternoon. However, a small warm spot appears to be indicative of an eye trying to form. In addition, a 1253z SSMI microwave pass shows a small eye completely surrounded by deep convection, which suggests that Lane remains rather well organized early this morning. This is despite southwesterly vertical wind shear of near 20 knots according to the latest UW-CIMSS output, while it is close to 10 knots based on the most recent SHIPS guidance.

Lane’s initial motion for this advisory is 280/13 kt. The latest forecast track has been adjusted slightly to the right of the previous track during the 12-36 hour and 96-120 hour time periods. A large subtropical ridge to the north of Lane will continue to keep the system moving along the same general track during the next 12 hours, but at a slightly slower forward speed during the 24-72 hour time periods. A shift toward the west-northwest will likely begin beyond 72 hours as Lane approaches the western end of the ridge.

The latest intensity forecast has been nudged up slightly, especially during days 4 and 5. This forecast closely follows the IVCN, which shows gradual weakening from 48 through 120 hours. The ocean water temperatures will remain in the 27-28 degrees C range along the forecast track, but there may still be 10 to 15 knots of vertical wind shear through most of the forecast period. Note that the latest CIRA analysis of Ocean Heat Content shows a local maximum along the track between 72 and 96 hours. If this verifies, this may allow Lane to remain stronger than anticipated beyond day 3.

Lane is forecast to pass south of the main Hawaiian Islands Wednesday and Thursday, potentially causing local impacts as it tracks west-northwestward. Interests in these islands should watch the progress of Lane closely, since long-range track and intensity forecast errors can be large.

Public should prepare for Tropical Cyclone Lane

HONOLULU — HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

