At 11 a.m. HST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 139.7 West. Lane is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and a motion between west and west-northwest with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days. Lane will cross into the central Pacific basin within the next couple of hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Lane is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin on Sunday, however, Lane is forecast to remain a major hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 948 mb (28.00 inches).

National Weather Service Discussion

Lane remains an impressive hurricane in geostationary satellite imagery. The distinct 15 nmi-wide eye is surrounded by a ring of convection with clouds tops around -65 to -70C. The clouds tops have warmed slightly but the subjective and objective Dvorak Current Intensity (CI) numbers are unchanged so the initial intensity is maintained at 120 kt for this advisory.

The hurricane continues moving west-northwestward at about 13 kt. A large subtropical ridge to the north of Lane should keep the hurricane on a west-northwestward to westward heading during the next 24 hours. After that time, the ridge is forecast to build westward which is expected to take Lane on a more westward course between 36 and 72 hours. By day 4, Lane will be approaching the western portion of the ridge which should result in a turn back toward the west-northwest. The latest iterations of the UKMET and GFS models have shifted southward but remain along the northern side of the guidance envelope. Meanwhile, the ECMWF remains along the southern side of the guidance and also depicts a much faster forward speed. The updated NHC track forecast has been adjusted slightly southward to be near the latest consensus aids.

The intensity forecast reasoning is unchanged from the previous advisory. Lane will be moving over sea surface temperatures of 27-28 degrees Celsius throughout the forecast period, but some west to northwesterly vertical shear is expected to affect the hurricane. As a result, gradually weakening is indicated in the official forecast over the next few days. A more significant increase in shear late in the forecast period could result in a faster rate of weakening at days 4 and 5. The NHC intensity forecast is near the upper end of the guidance during the first 24 to 48 hours and then is closest to the HFIP corrected consensus later in the period.

Public should prepare for Tropical Cyclone Lane

HONOLULU — HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



