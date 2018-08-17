By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:43 p.m. alarm Friday (Aug 17) to 15-336 Kahakai Blvd in Hawaiian Beaches for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story home engulfed in flames with fire and heavy smoke throughout the structure. A neighboring home on the mauka side of the property was in danger of catching fire due to the flames and heat but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single home. The neighboring home did sustain some heat damage.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 2:45 p.m. and it declared out at 3:49 p.m. All of the occupants in the home, who were reported to be squatters by a fire dispatch report, escaped from the blaze without injuries to a neighboring property. Kahakai Blvd. was blocked during firefighting operations and traffic was detoured through South Puni Makai Loop.

The scene is under investigation by police and fire investigators. The home was reported to be a total loss.

