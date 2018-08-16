Kilauea Eruption Update

A small lagoon has been created at the Pohoiki boat ramp due to long-shore transportation of black sand that is accumulating from the jetty to the shoreline. Photo taken Wednesday, August 15, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey The bottom of the newly-formed lagoon at the Pohoiki boat ramp is visible in this aerial view, looking nearly straight down. Photo taken Wednesday, August 15, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey During this morning’s HVO overflight, only a small, weak pond of lava was visible in the western portion of the fissure 8 vent. Photo taken Wednesday, August 15, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



This 3-dimensional computer model shows the structure of the fissure 8 cone on Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. The model was created from thermal images acquired during a helicopter overflight on August 15, 2018. The cone is currently about 30 m (100 ft) tall with a broad base. The bright white area within the cone is a small pond of lava, now largely crusted over, which is currently at a level near that of the pre-eruption ground surface. The open side of the cone is the spillway where lava, during the height of the eruption, flowed from the vent into the channel that transported molten lava about 13 km (8 mi) to the sea.

This is a Civil Defense Message for Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that activity on the lower east rift zone of Kilauea Volcano has diminished and remained quiet for over a week. The only surface activity is a small, crusted lava pond inside the fissure 8 cone, and a few areas along the coast where lava is entering the ocean. Sulfur dioxide emission rates are also drastically reduced. While eruptive activity is minimal at this time, hazards remain.

It is common for eruptions to go through periods of diminished output, or to pause completely, only to reactivate days, weeks, or even months later. Re-activation could occur at any time, with little to no warning. Residents should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense messages and warnings. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to release daily status updates, found here: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k….

At this time, the following access policies and restrictions are in effect:

The entire flow field, including all fissures and lava features, is extremely dangerous and remains off limits.

Highway 137 roadblock near MacKenzie State Park and Highway 132 roadblock between Nanawale and Lava Tree State Park remains closed to the public.

Properties not destroyed, but isolated by lava on East Pohoiki Road, Malama Ki Place, Halekamahina Road, and E. Pahoa-Kapoho Road are accessible to residents with Civil Defense authorization only.

Leilani Estates access is limited to residents. A Civil Defense Access Placard is required to enter Leilani Estates. Property on, and east of Pomaikai Street is in the mandatory evacuation area. For access to this area, residents must make an appointment with Civil Defense for an escort.

Access to Papaya Farms Road, Noni Farms Road, Railroad Avenue, the Mail Box area, and Cinder Road is limited to residents. A Civil Defense Access Placard is required for these areas.

Placards are available Monday through Friday at the Civil Defense office in Hilo, located at 920 Ululani Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Civil Defense continues to monitor the situation. However, this will be our final daily Kilauea Eruption Update unless activity significantly changes.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

