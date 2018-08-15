MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the male and female found dead at an apartment complex in Kailua-Kona, on Friday, (August 3), as 48-year-old Joy K. Mills-Ferren and 56-year-old Bradley A. Wood-Ferren.

An autopsy performed on Friday, (August 10), indicated that each died as a result of a single gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, currently classified as Coroner’s Inquests. The manner of death is still under investigation.

At approximately 9:49 a.m., Friday morning, (August 3), police responded to an apartment complex on the 75-6000 block of Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona. Officers found the lifeless bodies of a male and female within the second-floor unit.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228 or dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.g….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



