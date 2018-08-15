Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity remains at reduced levels at Kilauea Summit and the lower east rift zone. Seismic activity at the summit continues to be low with few earthquakes. The lava pond in fissure 8 cone is mostly crusted over. Fissure 8, along with other fissures, continues to release gas. Lava continues to be reported oozing at several points along the Kapoho Bay and Ahalanui coastline creating a laze plume.

It is common for eruptions to go through periods of diminished output, or to pause completely, only to reactivate days or weeks later, or longer. Activity could occur at any time. Residents should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Due to light trade winds some areas may experience elevated levels of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas. Reduce your exposure by staying inside with doors and windows shut or by leaving the area.

) gas. Reduce your exposure by staying inside with doors and windows shut or by leaving the area. Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Unstable surfaces can collapse under weight resulting in injury.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile markers are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changes in road conditions, and drive with caution.

The plates on Highway 130 are stable. Motorists are reminded to slow down while traveling through the area.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Pahoa Community Center is open Monday through Saturday at 8 AM.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

