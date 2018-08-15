MEDIA RELEASE
PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA (PTA), Hawai‘i — The public is invited to attend several informational sessions the Army is holding to build awareness and understanding of its cultural resource responsibilities.
U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa Training Area will host two meetings on the National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 process and solicit additional feedback on its draft Hawai‘i Island programmatic agreement (PA) for routine military training.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
Hilo:
Aug. 29, 2018
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
‘Imiloa at University of Hawai‘i-Hilo
600 ‘Imiloa Place
Hilo, HI 96720
Kailua-Kona:
Aug. 30, 2018
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Paddler’s Room
75-5660 Palani Road
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
The draft PA describes how the Army proposes to avoid, minimize and resolve any potential effects routine training and related activities may have on historic properties. It consolidates previous and new Army cultural resource commitments in a single, agreed-upon document. It will also improve preservation efforts and reduce administrative time and paperwork for consulting parties, the Hawaii State Historic Preservation Division, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, and the Army’s Cultural Resources section at Pōhakuloa.
The draft PA and related project information are available online at go.usa.gov/xNS7n, under “Project Documents.” Printed copies are available upon request.
For questions, contact U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Public Affairs at (808) 656-3154 or 656-3159.
