MEDIA RELEASE

Once again, the Hawai‘i Police Department is proud to sponsor the annual “Cop on Top” fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawai‘i. This event will be held in East and West Hawai‘i at the Hilo and Kona Walmart on, (August 16), 7 a.m. to (August 18), 3 p.m.

For three straight days, law enforcement officers will spend their off-duty time perched on top a 14-foot scaffolding at the Hilo and Kona Walmart Stores, eating, sleeping and raising awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i within the community. Over the years, the efforts of Hawai‘i Police Department’s officers have raised $270,000 to help provide year-round sports training and competitions to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This event is the largest Special Olympics fundraiser of the year, and 15% of last year’s annual budget was raised through this one event alone.

During this year’s event, there will be numerous great incentives through donations made by many local sponsors. Special Olympics Hawai‘i will also be giving away visors, caps, and t-shirts to those who donate.

Officers who choose to do so may support this year’s “Cop on Top” through donations and participation in the event.

To make a donation or sign up for “Cop on Top” in West Hawai‘i, contact Officer William Vickery, Area II Community Policing, at (808) 326-4646, ext. 257, or william.vickery@hawaiicounty.g…. To make a donation or sign up in East Hawai‘i, contact Officer Shea Nactor, Administrative Services Section, at shea.nactor@hawaiicounty.gov or (808) 961-3066.

