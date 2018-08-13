MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 6, through August 12, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 691 DUI arrests compared with 705 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 7 161 Puna 5 153 Ka‘ū 0 17 Kona 6 285 South Kohala 3 60 North Kohala 0 7 Island Total 21 691

There have been 762 major accidents so far this year compared with 825 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.6percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 19 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 5.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 4.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



