 

   

Kilauea Eruption: Fissure 8 lava pond is crusted over, fumes continue to be released

Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: hawaii247.com/lavamap

USGS Resources related to the 2018 Kilauea Lower East Rift Zone eruption and Summit Activity

Kīlauea Eruption Information Resources: www.hawaiicounty.gov/lava-rela…

Lavacam of Fissure 8 in Leilani Estates here.

Kilauea Eruption Update

Fissure 8 may have slowed down, but HVO scientists are still on the ground in Leilani Estates, monitoring old ground cracks and marking ones that haven’t been surveyed before. Monitoring these cracks over multiple days and help detect any new signs of magma movement beneath the ground, one of the indicators that fissures might reactivate. As of Sunday August 12, no unusual changes in cracks were noted. Photo taken Sunday, August 12, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
Kīlauea’s Halema‘uma‘u crater was quiet again today, with only degassing from cracks and fumaroles noted by HVO observers. Photo taken Sunday, August 12, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
In this zoomed photo, the large slump block on the south side of Halema‘uma‘u still preserves a largely intact short stretch of Crater Rim Drive. Photo taken Sunday, August 12, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
This thermal map shows the fissure system and lava flows as of 6 am on Saturday, August 11. Residual lava in the Fissure 8 flow continues to drain, feeding numerous small ocean entries (shown in main map). In the Fissure 8 cone there were two small lava ponds (shown in small inset map). The black and white area is the extent of the thermal map. Temperature in the thermal image is displayed as gray-scale values, with the brightest pixels indicating the hottest areas. The thermal map was constructed by stitching many overlapping oblique thermal images collected by a handheld thermal camera during a helicopter overflight of the flow field. The base is a copyrighted color satellite image (used with permission) provided by Digital Globe.

This is a Civil Defense Message for Monday, August 13, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity remains at reduced levels at Kilauea Summit and the lower east rift zone. Seismic activity at the summit is low with few earthquakes. The lava pond in Fissure 8 cone is mostly crusted over. Fissure 8 along with other fissures continue to release gas. Lava was reported oozing at several points along the Kapoho Bay and Ahalanui coastline creating a laze plume.

Although a lull in activity continues, it is common for eruptions to go through periods of diminished output, or to pause completely, only to reactivate days or weeks later, or longer. Volcanic activity could occur at any time. Residents should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

  • Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.
  • Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32-mile markers are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changes in road conditions, and drive with caution.
  • The plates on Highway 130 are stable. Motorists are reminded to slow down while traveling through the area.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Pahoa Community Center is open today.

There will be an eruption information community meeting in Pahoa Tuesday, August 14, at 5 p.m. at the Pahoa High School Cafeteria

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

  • Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.
  • Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.
  • Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.
  • Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog

Click on image for a full description of air quality levels.

Click on image for full description of air quality levels.

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

  • Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.
  • Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) gas from fissures is especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Illustration of Kīlauea Volcano from the summit caldera to the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ). Blue arrows = contraction across the upper and middle rift zone, black arrows = expansion in LERZ. Blue arrows indicate contraction across the upper and middle rift zone as magma withdrew from this area and moved down the rift zone beginning on April 30, 2018. Black arrows indicate expansion across the rift zone as magma intruded into the LERZ; the widening on about May 18, 2018. Also, beginning in early May, magma began moving from the summit reservoir into the East Rift Zone. Data sources used in this modeling are from the U.S. Geological Survey/ University of Hawaii, NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency/ and the European Space Agency.

Illustration of Kīlauea Volcano from the summit caldera to the lower East Rift Zone.


