Kilauea Eruption Update

Fissure 8 may have slowed down, but HVO scientists are still on the ground in Leilani Estates, monitoring old ground cracks and marking ones that haven’t been surveyed before. Monitoring these cracks over multiple days and help detect any new signs of magma movement beneath the ground, one of the indicators that fissures might reactivate. As of Sunday August 12, no unusual changes in cracks were noted. Photo taken Sunday, August 12, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Kīlauea’s Halema‘uma‘u crater was quiet again today, with only degassing from cracks and fumaroles noted by HVO observers. Photo taken Sunday, August 12, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey In this zoomed photo, the large slump block on the south side of Halema‘uma‘u still preserves a largely intact short stretch of Crater Rim Drive. Photo taken Sunday, August 12, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for Monday, August 13, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity remains at reduced levels at Kilauea Summit and the lower east rift zone. Seismic activity at the summit is low with few earthquakes. The lava pond in Fissure 8 cone is mostly crusted over. Fissure 8 along with other fissures continue to release gas. Lava was reported oozing at several points along the Kapoho Bay and Ahalanui coastline creating a laze plume.

Although a lull in activity continues, it is common for eruptions to go through periods of diminished output, or to pause completely, only to reactivate days or weeks later, or longer. Volcanic activity could occur at any time. Residents should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32-mile markers are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changes in road conditions, and drive with caution.

The plates on Highway 130 are stable. Motorists are reminded to slow down while traveling through the area.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Pahoa Community Center is open today.

There will be an eruption information community meeting in Pahoa Tuesday, August 14, at 5 p.m. at the Pahoa High School Cafeteria

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures is especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

