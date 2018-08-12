 

   

Results of the Auntie Mary Jane Kahanamoku Race held Saturday, August 11, 2018

By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results of Saturday’s (Aug 11) Auntie Mary Jane Kahanamoku Race, sponsored by Keauhou Canoe Club and Kona Athletic Club

Begun over 23 years ago by one of the founders of Keauhou Canoe Club, Mary Jane Kahanamoku, this event is popular now for its all MIXED teams format (3 women and 3 men in each crew) – today saw teams of paddlers come from Puna, Hilo, Honaunau, Waikoloa, Milolii and Kailua-Kona and Keauhou. Following the conclusion of the races, a delicious lunch was enjoyed, and medals were presented to all participants.

The 6.75 mile short course was for the Recreational Division (not regular racers) as well as teams with all paddlers over age 60 as well as a Juniors Division for age 18 and under (the youngest participant today was age 10, and oldest paddler was 74). All canoes started outside Keauhou Bay and finished inside Keauhou Bay at the Fetter’s Landing at the old Doc Hill Estate.

The 9.5 mile long course, had both Koa and Glass canoes participating, in the Open age group as well as ages 40+ and 50+ paddlers.

SHORT COURSE - 6.75 MILES START OUTSIDE & FINISH INSIDE KEAUHOU BAY      
OVERALLCanoe #TIMEDIVISION PLACECLUB & Canoe Name
1H-110:59:311st RecreationalKEAUHOU CC in Kai Pueone
Peter Dahlbert, Mary Brado, Jim Kerver, Sue Costa, Mary MacCheyne, Dennis Mihalka
2J-21:00:301st 60WAIKOLOA CC in Anaehoomalu
Gail Quitevis, Lillian Lim, Guy Davis, Chuck Pfaff, Hal Boas, Libby Dingeldein
3H-151:01:142nd 60KEAUHOU CC in Kai ili ili Nehe
Karlene Morrow, Suzanne Jarvinen, Lois Hodges, Bill Hodges, Rich Jarvinen, Vern Bieraugel
4J-61:01:393rd 60WAIKOLOA CC in Kuakini Kai
Julie Barreto, Mac Amos, Dave Gonzales, Kimmie Park, Mike Cron, Diana Temple
5H-101:02:034th 60KEAUHOU CC in Konawaena
Nancy Regan, Paul Regan, Sandy Branch, Jody Wheeler, Andy Branch, Bob Darling
6H-121:02:331st JuniorsKEAUHOU CC in Iolana
Keilana Crane, George Lange, Mikki Fujimoto, Channning Fujihara-Kaai, Melia Freitas, Elayo Malapit
7H-81:04:462nd JuniorsPUNA CC in Malia Kini
Kama Okita, Kala Costa, Charlie Akau, LaurieAnn Aiu, Shyla Williams, Chiana Young
8H-51:09:503rd JuniorsPUNA CC in Ma'ihi
Kama Costa, Treysten Leopoldino, La'akea Okita, Lariya Daggett, Maleka Daggett, Kysha Caravalho
LONG COURSE: 9.5 MILES - START OUTSIDE & FINISH INSIDE KEAUHOU BAY
OVERALLCanoe #TIMEDIVISION PLACECLUB & Canoe Name
1541:13:121st OPEN KOAKEOUA CC in A'lealea
Angela Johnson, Chris Runnels, Tailoko Scarborough Kayla Andrade, Sabrina Kirn, Joshua Allen
2631:15:242nd OPEN KOAWAIAKEA CC in Hui Wa'a O Waiakea
Iryn Kekualua, Erica Talbert, Brenda Milar, Carlos Sadion, Jen Shinde, Ira Kekaualua
3J-21:15:371st OPEN GLASSWAIKOLOA CC in Anaehoomalu
Johanna Park, Kim Pratt, Josh Michels, Gabe Morrow, DeeAnn Mitchell, Gil Gonzales
4H-111:16:381st 40KEAUHOU CC in Kai Pueone
Corrine Convery, Carolyn Carter, Kerri Tobin, John Christman, Erica Basilio, John Rodrigues
5H-151:16:492nd 40KEAUHOU CC & KEOUA CC in Kai ili ili Nehe
Christina Kovach, Mara Masuda, Emma Chandler, Melvin Kadohiro, Mike Feliciano, Philip Sueyd
6E-61:17:382nd OPEN GLASSKEOUA CC in Kai Pahee
Ann Sun, Trey Green, Jene Green, Kelli Yamauchi, Paul Dill, Bugz Luta
7K-11:17:513rd OPEN GLASSKONA ATHLETIC CLUB in Brown Canoe
Neil Johnson, Chelsea Griffits, Angela Werne, Cody Woodward, Gino Cecchetto, Mary Amafala
8H-81:20:411st 50WAIKOLOA in Malia Kini
Rami Ring, Leslie Crandell, Gary Kamaoha, Russel Simpliciano, Emily Claspell, Randy Ring
9E-41:22:353rd 40KEOUA CC in Kuahu'ula
Ken Gonzales, Jeremy Chin, Carol Carroll, Pam Sanchis, Rafael Ramirez, Malia Ramirez
10J-61:23:452nd 50WAIKOLOA CC in Kuakini Kai
Jeb Goss, Kathy Baas, Jim Albone, Forrest Wild, Bonnie Wild, Marcie Davis
11661:24:083rd OPEN KOAMILOLI'I CC in Malolo
Maile Brown, Brandon Braam, Guy Kuahuia, Teresa Hase, Laila Kaupu, Elroy Reyes
12K-21:25:294th OPEN GLASSKONA ATHLETIC CLUB in Ka'imiloa
Vonnie Razo, Paul Trevithick, Robin G. Cheek, Richard Villalobos, Brandy Ann Amafala-Marquard, Stephen Marquard
13H-121:26:074th 40KEAUHOU CC in Iolana
Baili Cosdon, Jenn Murphioka, Kenya Gray, Brian Wilson, Moke Hauanio, Tom Campbell

