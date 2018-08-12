By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results of Saturday’s (Aug 11) Auntie Mary Jane Kahanamoku Race, sponsored by Keauhou Canoe Club and Kona Athletic Club

Begun over 23 years ago by one of the founders of Keauhou Canoe Club, Mary Jane Kahanamoku, this event is popular now for its all MIXED teams format (3 women and 3 men in each crew) – today saw teams of paddlers come from Puna, Hilo, Honaunau, Waikoloa, Milolii and Kailua-Kona and Keauhou. Following the conclusion of the races, a delicious lunch was enjoyed, and medals were presented to all participants.

The 6.75 mile short course was for the Recreational Division (not regular racers) as well as teams with all paddlers over age 60 as well as a Juniors Division for age 18 and under (the youngest participant today was age 10, and oldest paddler was 74). All canoes started outside Keauhou Bay and finished inside Keauhou Bay at the Fetter’s Landing at the old Doc Hill Estate.

The 9.5 mile long course, had both Koa and Glass canoes participating, in the Open age group as well as ages 40+ and 50+ paddlers.

SHORT COURSE - 6.75 MILES START OUTSIDE & FINISH INSIDE KEAUHOU BAY OVERALL Canoe # TIME DIVISION PLACE CLUB & Canoe Name 1 H-11 0:59:31 1st Recreational KEAUHOU CC in Kai Pueone Peter Dahlbert, Mary Brado, Jim Kerver, Sue Costa, Mary MacCheyne, Dennis Mihalka 2 J-2 1:00:30 1st 60 WAIKOLOA CC in Anaehoomalu Gail Quitevis, Lillian Lim, Guy Davis, Chuck Pfaff, Hal Boas, Libby Dingeldein 3 H-15 1:01:14 2nd 60 KEAUHOU CC in Kai ili ili Nehe Karlene Morrow, Suzanne Jarvinen, Lois Hodges, Bill Hodges, Rich Jarvinen, Vern Bieraugel 4 J-6 1:01:39 3rd 60 WAIKOLOA CC in Kuakini Kai Julie Barreto, Mac Amos, Dave Gonzales, Kimmie Park, Mike Cron, Diana Temple 5 H-10 1:02:03 4th 60 KEAUHOU CC in Konawaena Nancy Regan, Paul Regan, Sandy Branch, Jody Wheeler, Andy Branch, Bob Darling 6 H-12 1:02:33 1st Juniors KEAUHOU CC in Iolana Keilana Crane, George Lange, Mikki Fujimoto, Channning Fujihara-Kaai, Melia Freitas, Elayo Malapit 7 H-8 1:04:46 2nd Juniors PUNA CC in Malia Kini Kama Okita, Kala Costa, Charlie Akau, LaurieAnn Aiu, Shyla Williams, Chiana Young 8 H-5 1:09:50 3rd Juniors PUNA CC in Ma'ihi Kama Costa, Treysten Leopoldino, La'akea Okita, Lariya Daggett, Maleka Daggett, Kysha Caravalho LONG COURSE: 9.5 MILES - START OUTSIDE & FINISH INSIDE KEAUHOU BAY OVERALL Canoe # TIME DIVISION PLACE CLUB & Canoe Name 1 54 1:13:12 1st OPEN KOA KEOUA CC in A'lealea Angela Johnson, Chris Runnels, Tailoko Scarborough Kayla Andrade, Sabrina Kirn, Joshua Allen 2 63 1:15:24 2nd OPEN KOA WAIAKEA CC in Hui Wa'a O Waiakea Iryn Kekualua, Erica Talbert, Brenda Milar, Carlos Sadion, Jen Shinde, Ira Kekaualua 3 J-2 1:15:37 1st OPEN GLASS WAIKOLOA CC in Anaehoomalu Johanna Park, Kim Pratt, Josh Michels, Gabe Morrow, DeeAnn Mitchell, Gil Gonzales 4 H-11 1:16:38 1st 40 KEAUHOU CC in Kai Pueone Corrine Convery, Carolyn Carter, Kerri Tobin, John Christman, Erica Basilio, John Rodrigues 5 H-15 1:16:49 2nd 40 KEAUHOU CC & KEOUA CC in Kai ili ili Nehe Christina Kovach, Mara Masuda, Emma Chandler, Melvin Kadohiro, Mike Feliciano, Philip Sueyd 6 E-6 1:17:38 2nd OPEN GLASS KEOUA CC in Kai Pahee Ann Sun, Trey Green, Jene Green, Kelli Yamauchi, Paul Dill, Bugz Luta 7 K-1 1:17:51 3rd OPEN GLASS KONA ATHLETIC CLUB in Brown Canoe Neil Johnson, Chelsea Griffits, Angela Werne, Cody Woodward, Gino Cecchetto, Mary Amafala 8 H-8 1:20:41 1st 50 WAIKOLOA in Malia Kini Rami Ring, Leslie Crandell, Gary Kamaoha, Russel Simpliciano, Emily Claspell, Randy Ring 9 E-4 1:22:35 3rd 40 KEOUA CC in Kuahu'ula Ken Gonzales, Jeremy Chin, Carol Carroll, Pam Sanchis, Rafael Ramirez, Malia Ramirez 10 J-6 1:23:45 2nd 50 WAIKOLOA CC in Kuakini Kai Jeb Goss, Kathy Baas, Jim Albone, Forrest Wild, Bonnie Wild, Marcie Davis 11 66 1:24:08 3rd OPEN KOA MILOLI'I CC in Malolo Maile Brown, Brandon Braam, Guy Kuahuia, Teresa Hase, Laila Kaupu, Elroy Reyes 12 K-2 1:25:29 4th OPEN GLASS KONA ATHLETIC CLUB in Ka'imiloa Vonnie Razo, Paul Trevithick, Robin G. Cheek, Richard Villalobos, Brandy Ann Amafala-Marquard, Stephen Marquard 13 H-12 1:26:07 4th 40 KEAUHOU CC in Iolana Baili Cosdon, Jenn Murphioka, Kenya Gray, Brian Wilson, Moke Hauanio, Tom Campbell

