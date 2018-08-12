By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to an 11:58 a.m. alarm Saturday (Aug 11) to Waipio Valley beach for a possible drowning.

Crews arrived to the beach and found a bystander performing CPR on a man in his late 50s in age who was found in about five-feet of water floating face-down offshore. The man was brought to the beach where CPR was started and emergency crews were called.

Rescue performed advanced cardiac life support on the man and he was airlifted to a medic unit for transport to North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is under investigation.

