By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters answered a 10:43 a.m. alarm Sunday (Aug 12) to 180 Mauna Loa Street in Hilo for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home with the upper floor engulfed in flames. The residents of the home were able to escape the blaze which firefighters had under control by 10:58 a.m. and it was declared out at 11:08 a.m.

The damage to the home was estimated to be $200,000 with $100,000 worth saved. There were no injuries reported, the roadway was closed to traffic during firefighting operations. The Red Cross is attending to the needs of those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it may have been started at a northside bedroom near the entry door where the damage was the heaviest in the approximately 3,000 square-foot home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



