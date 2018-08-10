MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Kona girl who was reported missing.

Carmen Nozaki was last seen in Kailua-Kona on Friday, June 29, 2018, at about 10:30 a.m. She is described as Japanese, 5-feet-8-inches, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder-length black hair, and a tan complexion. She was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a black blouse.

Anyone having information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



