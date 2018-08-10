 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a Kailua-Kona man wanted for questioning

Posted on August 10, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Brennon Hollis

Brennon Hollis

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 20-year old Brennon Hollis of Kailua-Kona who is wanted for questioning in a Custodial Interference investigation. He is described as 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Calvin Delaries Jr. at (808) 326-4646, ext. 304, via email at calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.g… or to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: