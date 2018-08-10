MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), together with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, will conduct siren testing on Hawaii Island on August 14-16, 2018 at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ho‘opuloa, Miloli‘i

Ho‘okena Beach Park, Captain Cook

Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Ocean View

Honoka‘a High School, Honoka‘a

Honomu, Hilo

Cooper Center, Volcano

Mountain View, Puna

The sirens were installed as part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project. Other sirens will be updated, and new sirens installed, at various locations across the state over the coming months. Residents nearby may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-second to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

Residents with concerns about the siren test or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at (808) 935-0031.

HI-EMA encourages the public to make use of other supplemental methods of warning including, but not limited to, Hawaii County’s mass text notification system, Blackboard Connect, and NOAA Weather Radio.

