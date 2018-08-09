 

   

Kilauea Eruption: Activity is minimal and mostly confined to Fissure 8

Posted on August 9, 2018. Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: hawaii247.com/lavamap

USGS Resources related to the 2018 Kilauea Lower East Rift Zone eruption and Summit Activity

Kīlauea Eruption Information Resources: www.hawaiicounty.gov/lava-rela…

Lavacam of Fissure 8 in Leilani Estates here.

Kilauea Eruption Update

Clear weather this afternoon afforded a stunning view of Kīlauea’s summit, which has been “quiet” since August 4, with no significant subsidence or collapses. The flat ledge shown here (center) is part of the former Halema‘uma‘u crater floor, which dropped precipitously between mid-May and early August. Photo taken Thursday, August 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
As Halema‘uma‘u collapsed, older volcanic deposits (layers of ash and lava flows) and features hidden for decades have been revealed in the crater walls, visible here with the aid of a telephoto lens. Photo taken Thursday, August 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey


Lava continues to enter the ocean near the Isaac Hale Beach Park on Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. Although lava output from fissure 8 remains low, the ocean entry was still active during HVO’s helicopter overflight on August 9, 2018. Numerous small streams of lava were oozing into the ocean near Ahalanui, creating weak plumes of laze. The southern flow margin remained close to the Isaac Hale Beach park, but had not appreciably advanced toward the Pohoiki boat ramp. Lava was also observed entering the ocean along the northern Kapoho lobe. Video taken Thursday, August 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Map as of 2:00 p.m. HST, August 9, 2018. Given the dynamic nature of Kīlauea's lower East Rift Zone eruption, with changing vent locations, fissures starting and stopping, and varying rates of lava effusion, map details shown here are accurate as of the date/time noted. Shaded purple areas indicate lava flows erupted in 1840, 1955, 1960, and 2014-2015.

Map as of 2:00 p.m. HST, August 9, 2018. Given the dynamic nature of Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone eruption, with changing vent locations, fissures starting and stopping, and varying rates of lava effusion, map details shown here are accurate as of the date/time noted. Shaded purple areas indicate lava flows erupted in 1840, 1955, 1960, and 2014-2015.

This is a Civil Defense Message for Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity remains minimal at Kilauea Summit and at the lower east rift zone from fissure 8. Seismic activity at the summit is low with few earthquakes. Field crews report a lava pond remains confined to fissure 8. HVO continues to monitor Kilauea for possible signs of reactivation.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

  • Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.
  • Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changes in road conditions, and drive with caution.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Pahoa Community Center is open as is early voting in Pahoa and Pahala.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

  • Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.
  • Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.
  • Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.
  • Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog

Click on image for a full description of air quality levels.

Click on image for full description of air quality levels.

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

  • Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.
  • Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Illustration of Kīlauea Volcano from the summit caldera to the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ). Blue arrows = contraction across the upper and middle rift zone, black arrows = expansion in LERZ. Blue arrows indicate contraction across the upper and middle rift zone as magma withdrew from this area and moved down the rift zone beginning on April 30, 2018. Black arrows indicate expansion across the rift zone as magma intruded into the LERZ; the widening on about May 18, 2018. Also, beginning in early May, magma began moving from the summit reservoir into the East Rift Zone. Data sources used in this modeling are from the U.S. Geological Survey/ University of Hawaii, NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency/ and the European Space Agency.

Illustration of Kīlauea Volcano from the summit caldera to the lower East Rift Zone.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: