Kilauea Eruption Update

Clear weather this afternoon afforded a stunning view of Kīlauea’s summit, which has been “quiet” since August 4, with no significant subsidence or collapses. The flat ledge shown here (center) is part of the former Halema‘uma‘u crater floor, which dropped precipitously between mid-May and early August. Photo taken Thursday, August 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey As Halema‘uma‘u collapsed, older volcanic deposits (layers of ash and lava flows) and features hidden for decades have been revealed in the crater walls, visible here with the aid of a telephoto lens. Photo taken Thursday, August 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Lava continues to enter the ocean near the Isaac Hale Beach Park on Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. Although lava output from fissure 8 remains low, the ocean entry was still active during HVO’s helicopter overflight on August 9, 2018. Numerous small streams of lava were oozing into the ocean near Ahalanui, creating weak plumes of laze. The southern flow margin remained close to the Isaac Hale Beach park, but had not appreciably advanced toward the Pohoiki boat ramp. Lava was also observed entering the ocean along the northern Kapoho lobe. Video taken Thursday, August 9, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for Thursday, August 9, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity remains minimal at Kilauea Summit and at the lower east rift zone from fissure 8. Seismic activity at the summit is low with few earthquakes. Field crews report a lava pond remains confined to fissure 8. HVO continues to monitor Kilauea for possible signs of reactivation.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changes in road conditions, and drive with caution.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Pahoa Community Center is open as is early voting in Pahoa and Pahala.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

