HONOLULU — As a mark of respect for the late firefighter Brian Hughes of Hilo, Gov. David Y. Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the State of Hawai‘i flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Aug. 10, and again from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Aug. 12. Hughes’ memorial services in Hilo are scheduled for both days.

Hughes, 33, was killed Sunday while battling the Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park in California. He was the captain of an elite team of experienced firefighters called the Arrowhead Hotshots. Hughes was one of the thousands of firefighters battling deadly blazes across California. He was killed when he was struck by a falling tree.

Hughes is originally from Hilo where he attended Hilo Union, Hilo Intermediate, and Hilo High Schools. He is survived by his parents, sister, and fiancée.

