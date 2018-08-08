MEDIA RELEASE

HILO — The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will close the Waimanu valley campground and Ainapo cabin Tuesday through Wednesday, for public safety due to the approach of Hurricane Hector. There may be flooding risk at Waimanu due to possible effects of a king tide, storm surge, and heavy rainfall. Ainapo may face possible impacts due to tropical strength winds and rainfall.

The two locations will reopen Thursday, following assessment by forestry staff. All existing camping reservations will be canceled and refunded for these two days. Persons holding camping permits for other dates may check the status of these areas on the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program website at hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails…

Also posted on the Na Ala Hele trails website today is this advisory for all O‘ahu trails: “Please take caution before entering all forested areas as weather conditions may rapidly change. The Na Ala Hele Program strongly advises all users to check the current weather conditions before heading out. Please be aware that this advisory notice may turn into a warning. If weather conditions reach warning levels, all O‘ahu trails will be closed until further notice.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



