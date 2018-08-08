MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) continues to work with emergency management and civil defense partners to monitor potential impacts from Hurricane Hector. Hector is about 360 miles southeast of Hilo moving west at 16 mph. Hector is expected to pass within 100 to 150 miles south of the Big Island on Wednesday. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Hawaii County.

Surf along east facing shores is building and is expected to peak tonight and into early Wednesday at 12 to 15 feet for the Big Island and 6 to 10 feet for Maui County.

Safety and preparedness recommendations from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency include:

Make sure to monitor local broadcasters and/or sign up for local notification systems if you live in a flood prone area.

Visitors should download and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.

