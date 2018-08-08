MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Makana Deniz who has been reported as missing.
Deniz is described as being a local male, 6-feet, 160 lbs., sun-bleached colored hair, brown eyes.
Deniz was last seen in the Keauhou area on Saturday morning, (August 4), at around 10 a.m. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Leave a Reply